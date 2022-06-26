Salt Bae Restaurant's Cook Drops Expensive Steak on Floor, Video Goes Viral

The fancy restaurants of the Turkish chef Nusret Gökçes, better known as Salt Bae, are famous for their steak and more than that, the signature way of seasoning it. While many crave the extravagant dining experience, it did not go that well for one customer. A video from one of the Salt Bae’s restaurants has surfaced online where a staff member messes up while preparing the steak and drops an exorbitantly priced piece of meat on the floor, reported LADbible.

The video, posted by a user @zabed99 on TikTok, opens to show a cook slicing the steak while the diners film his signature style. He cuts through the meat while showcasing his skills but accidentally knocks down one of the steaks in the process. The steak lands on the floor while the professional give it a glance before continuing to cut other pieces and finishing his job. Seconds later, another waiter grabs a wooden chopping board from the table and picks up the wasted steak.

The video garnered more than 1 lakh views on TikTok and managed to amass around 2,000 likes. Considering the popularity of the restaurant chain, the clip also elicited some reactions from viewers who were stunned to see the expensive steak going to waste. One user joked that the restaurant “charged twice for the same steak that fell."

The Salt Bae has made headlines earlier too and has faced backlash for the “ridiculously expensive food" served at his restaurants. Last year, Salt Bae faced backlash after sharing a video with his mother on Instagram. “Cennet. I saw my mother after two years," the caption read.

While the video showed Salt Bae embracing her mother, netizens were quick in pointing out the condition of the house where the mother was living. Many said Salt Bae, being a millionaire, could have bought a better home for her mother. “Normally you should buy a castles for her she still living in very modest house," one comment read. Another asked why he was meeting his mother after 2 years despite travelling around the world.

