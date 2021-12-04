Salt Bae's Restaurant Manager Defends Meal Prices, Says They are Normal for London

Spending £37,000 (Rs 36,95,149.68) or even £2,000 (Rs 1,99,737.82) on a meal might sound extravagant to some. But the manager of Salt Bae’s much-ridiculed London restaurant believes that the rates are just fine as they serve the best meat in the world. Upon facing backlash over the five-figure bills, Mehmed told My London, that these are “just talks" and he is not fazed by the haters. The manager insisted that people get what they pay for. According to Mehmed, people complain because they have seen bills on social media where people have paid £10,000 (Rs 9,98,689.10) for a bottle of wine or £1,450 (Rs 1,44,809.92) for steaks. However, these prices are found all around London, he said. The manager claimed that the service and the quality the restaurant provide are extremely high quality. “It’s more interactive than most restaurants - we cook and prepare the food in front of you, like our traditional baklava, which is a very popular dessert," he added.

But in comparison to the cost of the food, the staff, despite their world-class skills, are paid pennies for their services. Reportedly, one of their toilet attendants has to work for three weeks to afford a gold steak, while a chef’s hourly wage is equal to a side of mashed potato. When questioned about the disparity, Mehmed chose silence.

Despite the criticism, various celebrity guests have dined in at the London restaurant, including David Beckham. For the unversed, Salt Bae - real name Nusret Gökçe - is a Turkish chef and a social media star. In 2017, he created a buzz on the internet after his seductive meat seasoning and cooking techniques went viral. Salt Bae owns multiple steak restaurants around the world, including his native country.

