Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away, Condolences Pour in on Twitter

Samajwadi Party founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party. “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read. Not just him, but many other took to Twitter and extended their condolences.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," tweeted PM Narendra Modi as he shared images with the politician.

Many others also tweeted:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram since over a week and had been on life-saving drugs.

The SP patron had been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi had also assured him all possible help and assistance.

