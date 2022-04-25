Samosa, Gulab Jamun: IAS Officer's Pic of 90s Birthday Party Snacks Has Twitter Nostalgic

IAS officer Awanish Saran’s post about kids’ birthday parties during the 80s and 90s has Twitter feeling all nostalgic. A little plate consisting of a samosa, a biscuit, a gulab jamun and some namkeen used to be the staple of children’s birthday parties and when Saran shared a photo of the same, it turned out that none of us are truly over those simpler pleasures of life. Many Twitter users added that in middle-class households, this plate continues to make for a winsome snack even now. Add to it a piece of cake and some Eclairs, and you can’t beat this birthday party snack even with pizza, which is arguably the modern-day staple at parties. Some went as far as to say that birthday parties weren’t even a thing in the 80s.

A Twitter user wrote, “gifts were sketch pen, pencil colours, pencil box", and Saran replied, talking about how the gifts were decided after talking to friends in advance, so that all the friends would be able to give different gifts.

Twitter likes to engage in a nostalgia trip from time to time. A while ago one of these trips was over mosaic flooring in middle-class households. Twitter users recounted their childhood days, after users are sharing snaps of mosaic floors from their old homes and recalling the times and memories associated with it in that trend. If you have had your childhood in India or even spent a quarter of your growing up in a desi household, mosaic flooring is sure to hit you with nostalgia. The classic floor styling, which is an assortment of small pebbles, tiles, stones, glass etc in patterns to decorate a surface was one of the most preferred floor designs in early days’ Indian households.

