Samosa Sandwich: Are You Ready to Try the Latest Avatar of Your Favourite Snack?

Samosa Sandwich is the latest unusual food to hit the internet. A video shared by Ahmedabad Food Blogger on Instagram shows the preparation of this unusual dish. The clip starts with a person taking out a samosa from a glass case and putting it on the grill. After grilling, the person gets the slices of bread ready to sandwich the samosa. The bread is laden with sauces, chutneys, and masalas before the samosa enters into the picture. The person then puts the samosa, wraps up the sandwich, and cuts it into four pieces before serving it.

Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Samosa Sandwich. Kabhi try kiya hai samosa sandwich? (Have you ever tried Samosa Sandwich?)"

Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by more than 30 lakh times, and has garnered close to 88,000 likes. Netizens’ reaction was a mixed bag, with some praising the combination while some loathing its existence. ‘Will try this soon," wrote one user. “I won’t forgive them for doing this," wrote another. A third said, “So tempting." A user came up with a more desi name for Samosa sandwich, saying, “So this is more like Samosa Pav."

Earlier this month, a food vlogger took a dig at bizarre food videos on social media. In the video, the YouTubers present a sassy take on food vlogging that most of the time is about the love for butter or are filled with the same cliched lines asking vendors about the ingredients, even if it’s a simple everyday dish. The roast also shares a funny take on bizarre food experiments that introduced us to dishes like Oreo Pakoda and Fanta Maggie. Seriously, how does the idea to mix Oreo and pakoda even strike?

Advertisement

Since its upload, the funny roast has received over 7.5 lakh views with a nearly identical number of likes on YouTube. The comments section of the video was flooded with hilarious reactions of netizens who thanked the content creator for finally saying the truth out loud. One user was so hooked to the creators’ comic timing that he could not stop watching the video on repeat. “This is my 15th time watching this video and I don’t have any idea how many times I am going to watch."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.