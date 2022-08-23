'Sanjay Dutt is the Andrew Tate of Bollywood': Why Actor's 'Mardangiri' Video is Viral Again

If it’s shared on the Internet, it stays on the Internet. Take Sanjay Dutt’s old “manly" commercial for a beverage brand for instance. In the commercial that has gone viral (yet again) after influencer Andrew Tate’s permanent ban from TikTok, Dutt is seen explaining what “manliness" ‘should be’ and how “it is in danger." He further goes on to complain about those men who spend more time at a beauty parlour than a gym or prefer to look after babies and cooking. He even gendered colours, saying these men wear “girly" colours like “purple, pink, mauve."

“They want to feel like behenjis… wear clothes like behenjis, put on lotions and creams like behenjis," the actor says. “Let’s not have anything to do with facial and lip gloss, and hand creams, and counting calories, and flowery perfumes… or flowery anything. This is the new kranti (revolution) I want to start for men…it’s called Mardangiri (Manliness)," he says, concluding his rant. He ends it with the brand he was sponsored - Haywards 5000 soda.

A Twitter user shared Dutt’s 2010 video comparing him to the infamous Andrew Tate after the latter was removed from TikTok over his “misogynistic" and notorious content that violates the policy of the platform.

Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic, and other harmful comments. Starting from suggesting that women should “bear responsibility" for being raped, calling them “man’s property" to claiming depression isn’t real, Tate has said it all.

“Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok. We’ve been removing violative videos and accounts for weeks, and we welcome the news that other platforms are also taking action against this individual," a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Independent after Tate’s ban.

Dutt, in the commercial, tries to generalize the fact that men shouldn’t be at home cooking or looking after babies- a familiar take in Tate’s problematic world that he has actively pushed across his now-banned social media accounts.

Not that it has to be told but Sanjay Dutt isn’t a role model or champion of feminism and women’s rights. Considering it was a commercial, the actor was paid to read out the script someone else had perhaps written.

