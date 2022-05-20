'Sanskari' Thieves Perform Puja Before Fleeing with Gold, Cash from Kerala Bank

Seeking the blessings of the deities is a must before you do something significant, as per belief. Some thieves in Kerala duly followed the tradition as they conducted puja before looting gold and cash from a finance firm, reported Manorama Online. The incident took place in Kerala’s Kollam district where burglars broke inside a private financial firm named Pathanapuram Bankers at Janata Junction. The owner of the financial institution, Ramchandran Nair, who hails from Pidavoor, discovered the robbery upon reaching his firm at 9 am on Monday.

The owner claimed that the miscreants managed to get away with money and gold worth Rs 42 lakh from the firm. However, what has left the police puzzled is the scene that the robbers left behind. As it reached the crime scene, police found a photo of Lord Deva placed on three leaves.

Moreover, they spotted a tiny trident with a yellow thread tied to it, a lemon, liquor, and betel leaves. All of these suggested that the burglars had conducted a puja before stealing the gold and cash. According to the police complaint made by the owner, he had kept 100 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash in two separate lockers at the bank.

According to a police officer, the bank remained open till Saturday afternoon and was closed on Sunday. He added that the robbers had managed to reach the first floor of the three-story building through the roof. To get inside the bank, they broke the iron grills and forced open the door.

The officer further explained that the miscreants used a cutter to open the lockers and get their hands on the gold and cash.

Apparently, besides the puja items, the robbers had left behind other suspicious things that baffled the police. A police officer shared that human hair was found strewn all around the room. He suspected that it was intentionally done to mislead police dogs.

In addition, a poster reading “I am dangerous; don’t follow me" pasted on a wall, also caught the attention of the police.

