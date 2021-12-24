Sarojini Market Cramped With Shoppers is Making Everyone Anxious About Omicron

Cases of Omicron variant have been steadily rising in India but even at a time when maximum caution must be exercised while moving around in a public place, a recent video went viral which showed a jostling crowd close to a stampede like situation in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market. The video showed a huge number of shoppers crowding together near hawkers and is said to be from the market on Sunday. The video shows men and women almost falling on each other due to the surging crowd at one place and people unable to move around due to it. Social media users expressed their deep concern at the video and were left shocked at the blatant disregard for social distancing rules.

Twitter users also reacted to this and admonished those who seem to be having no care in the world for a deadly virus that has been constantly mutating to something bad. Check out some of the reactions:

One Twitter user likened this to the unfortunate Travis Scott concert last month in Houston that ended up killing 10 people in a stampede like situation.

On Thursday, 118 COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded in the national capital, according to the latest health bulletin. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22 with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, while there were no deaths due to the coronavirus infection, official figures said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the infection in the city. India has recorded over 300 Omicron cases so far.

