'Sarojini Market Deal': Wasim Jaffer on David Warner Joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 Cr

David Warner went back to his old team Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 Crore in the IPL 2022 auctions at Bengaluru. Among the marquee group of players, Shreyas Iyer went for big money with KKR snapping him up for Rs 12.25 Crore. PBKS splurged Rs 9.25 Crore on Kagiso Rabada and Rs 8.25 Crpre for Shikhar Dhawan. Trent Boult was picked up for Rs 8 Crore by Rajasthan Royals while Pat Cummins went back to KKR for Rs 7.25 Crore. Warner had been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2021, when he had also been stripped of his captaincy. Now, Warner going to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 Crore has got Wasim Jaffer offering a hot take on Twitter. He compared it to a Sarojini Nagar market bargain. Bringing up Delhi residents’ bargaining skills, he seemed to suggest that Warner being sold for Rs 6.25 Crore was quite the steal.

“Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022," Jaffer wrote. Before that, Jaffer had also written on Twitter: “There was a time when every cricketer hoped to get a county deal and go to the UK in April to ply his trade. Now every cricketer hopes to come to India in April to play in the IPL. And every auction is a reminder of that, of how the tables have turned #Proud #IPLAuction2022."

It would seem quite a few Twitter users agreed with Jaffer.

Shreyas Iyer was the costliest buy among the 10 marquee players who went under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction with two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders splurging a cool Rs 12.25 crore on the middle-order star batter. Iyer represented Delhi Capitals last season but was released and is expected to be named KKR captain. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to go under the hammer on Saturday. Dhawan, who was part of the marquee players list, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.25 crore.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a former Delhi Capitals star, is joining Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2022 auction. His services were sold at Rs 5 crore. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capital engaged in back and forth bidding before the former made the successful bid. Buttler had been retained by the inaugural champions last year. Ashwin and Buttler are famously known for not seeing eye to eye, but as fate would have it, they are now set to play on the same side. Naturally, Ashwin and Buttler joining hands now to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 brought on the memes on Twitter.

