Sarpanch Candidate Promises Three Airports and Free Wi-fi in His Village, Leaves Twitter in Splits

Panchayat elections are considered a mark of celebration of grassroots democracy in India. While these contests at the local level can provide deep insights into grassroots-level issues, sometimes, they can also offer a hearty laugh. That was the case with the election poster-cum-manifesto of one of the candidates contesting for the post of Sarpanch in Sirsadh village. Candidate Jaikaran Lathwal’s campaign poster is sure to make your eyes pop out!

The picture of the now viral poster was shared online by IPS officer Arun Bothra. At first glance, the image appears to be of a regular election campaign poster. However, a closer look reveals it to be anything but that. In the first half of the poster, Sarpanch candidate Jaikaran Lathwal claims to be an educated, hard-working, determined, and honest candidate. Then, a rhyming slogan suggests that the candidate has worked, will work, and will respect every person. So far, so good.

Advertisement

https://mobile.twitter.com/arunbothra/status/1579104208108027904

Following this, are the promises that Twitter believes not even a Prime Minister candidate can make! The poster says that upon winning, Lathwal will begin work on constructing three airports in the village, bringing down petrol prices to Rs 20/litre, and gas cylinders to Rs 100. And if that was not enough, he also promised to abolish GST.

The list of promises just goes on. The candidate, pictured in a pink shirt with folded hands, will apparently also arrange for multiple freebies: free wi-fi, makeup kits for all women, free bikes for every family, and even a bottle of liquor a day for those addicted to it! For connectivity (beyond the three airports, that is), there would be a metro line from Sirsadh to Delhi, and helicopter services from the village to Gohana every five minutes!

Whether Mr Lathwal’s poster has garnered any voters remains unclear. However, it has managed to collect laughs on Twitter. Multiple people have commented with the laughing emojis below the original tweet. While some have poked fun at the promises, others have sarcastically mentioned their desire to move to this village!

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/sapnamadan/status/1579389883889913858?s=20&t=nmEUwElP2FTec-kIpfi3Iw

The charm of unfulfillable promises seems to be working.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here