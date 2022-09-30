Satanic Shoes? Conspiracy Theorists Convinced This New Design is Diabolical

Conspiracy theories are fun to read about and sometimes can even be interesting. While some may have their base on facts, others feed on myths, folklore and urban legends. A group of conspiracy theorists have now come up with a bizarre claim that a reputed shoe brand is the bidding of Satan. And they are propagating their belief through their Facebook page, asking people to open their eyes and identify the worshippers of the devil.

A new pair of shoes have been developed by Reebok, a well-known sportswear company, in association with the French luxury brand Maison Margiela. However, the question in your mind right now would certainly be what gave away Reebok’s allegiance to Satan to the conspiracy theorists. Well, get ready to crack up. The shoe design, released in January has a bifurcation in the middle of the shoe’s toe. In a social media post earlier, Reebok described the unique design to be an inspiration from décortiqué, a deconstruction of shoe structure.

However, the conspiracy theorists found a more diabolical connection. A certain faction of online conspiracy theorists named Prophecy News believes that the shoe design is a perfect fit for the Baphomet, a goat-headed pagan deity revered by Satanic worshippers.

Originally believed to be worshipped by Knight Templars, the cloven-hoofed Baphomet was later incorporated into many gothic and satanic cults and also became a popular horror icon. The theorists believe that the shoe was specifically designed for Baphomet’s hoofs and hence the company is a Satan worshipper. They also included a collage juxtaposing a model sporting Reebok’s Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Lows with a Baphomet statue.

While it can be very difficult to buy this stuff, some zealots echoed the opinion of the conspiracy theorists, believing the shoes to indeed be diabolical and some even saying they would never purchase these shoes.

