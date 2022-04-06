Satellite Pollution May Change our View of Night Sky for the First Time in History

Scintillating dots against the black backdrop is one of the most beautiful creations of the cosmos. The night sky is not only a treat to watch, but is also a source of vital information about the happenings of the outer world. The night sky is one of the most essential elements of observational astronomy, which subsequently helps in other areas of the field. What used to be the only way to understand space in earlier times, is now degrading in its quality to impart information, and the reason is touted to be the proliferation of satellites in the sky, leading to satellite pollution. In an interview with CNN, Samantha Lawler, assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Regina, Canada, postulates that the launch of numerous satellites is changing the way we see the night sky.

“For the first time in human history, we are not going to have access to the night sky in the way we have seen it,” Samantha said. The number of satellites, as per Samantha’s estimates, has increased from 1,000 in 2017 to 5,000 currently. As a result, Samantha and her colleagues wrote a paper that predicted that in almost a decade, one in every fifteen light points in the night sky will actually be a moving satellite. The paper was published in The Astronomical Journal.

Satellites not only change how the sky looks but also affect the efforts that researchers on Earth make to interact with outer space. The satellites hinder the view of the telescopes pointed towards the sky to capture and observe various occurrences in the cosmos. Among all the satellites that are currently hovering in the sky, SpaceX is responsible for around one-third of them.

However, the argument nullifies to an extent when the accessibility and convenience provided by these private satellites are factored in. For instance, Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites have been of great help for Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia.

“I was 100 percent with the astronomers. But in the current situation, when we really need internet connectivity, that is starting to be more important,” said Oleg Kutkov, a Ukrainian engineer and amateur astronomer. Oleg tells CNN how Starlink service helps them to be aware of the developments outside.

The discourse is yet to find a side to tip towards. But there is no denying the fact that technological development is a bargain. It just depends on how far we are ready to go.

