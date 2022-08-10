Satish Shah Poses With Indian Flag Claiming It's From 1942, Netizens School Him

Actor Satish Shah is getting slammed on Twitter after posting a photo of himself holding an Indian flag, claiming it was the same one that his mother had gotten during the Quit India Movement in 1942. The problem arises when you realise that the Indian flag in that form did not exist in 1942. Back then, instead of the Ashok Chakra that exists on the tricolour now, there used to be the charkha symbol.

The charkha was adopted as a symbol on the flag of the Provisional Government of Free India in 1921. The Ashok Chakra came to replace it only in 1947.

Shah has worked in many acclaimed Bollywood films and television shows. Known for comic roles, the actor gave several great performances in movies such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and more. Apart from films, the actor is widely recognised for his stellar performances in sitcoms such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

