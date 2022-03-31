Saturn is Losing its Majestic Rings and the Gas Giant is Responsible for it

The very majestic rings of Saturn, which add to its beauty, may soon be lost. The rings are made of rock, ice, dust and are estimated to be 10 to 100 million years old. It has been discovered that the planet is losing its rings due to a phenomenon called ‘ring rain’. This is when a planet starts attracting ring matter that is falling from the ring and vaporising. To simplify, it can be said that Saturn is eating its rings. The revelation comes as a part of NASA’s mission Cassini. As a part of this mission, the planet was extensively analysed. While analysing, the astronomers could measure the amount of ring material flowing into the planet.

Linda Spilker, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab who extensively worked on the Cassini mission in a report by Breezy Scroll said, “Those particles are slowly jostling and bumping into each other. There are wakes created by the tiny moon. When Cassini dived between Saturn and the rings, we could measure the amount of ring material flowing into the planet."

However, there is also a piece of good news. The entire process of the ring rain is not going to happen anytime soon. Keeping into account, the current rate of degradation, it will take around 100 million years for the rings’ cores to disappear. In approximately 300 million years, they will be completely gone.

Meanwhile, dwarf planet Pluto seems to have given itself a makeover as scientists have detected evidence of relatively recent ice volcanoes on its surface. The discovery was made using NASA’s New Horizons mission. So far, the unique feature has not been observed anywhere else in the solar system. The discovery has been published in Nature Communications and it mentions a field of very large icy volcanoes termed cryovolcanoes.

Since 2015, the spacecraft has been loitering around Pluto and its moons. This was being done to analyse in detail the insights about the dwarf planet. Kelsie Singer, a deputy project scientist at Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado said, “We found a field of very large icy volcanoes that look nothing like anything else we have seen in the solar system."

