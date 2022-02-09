Saturn's High-altitude Winds Can Create Extraordinary Planetary Aurorae, Finds Study

Among all the planets in our solar system, Saturn has always attracted scientists’ attention for its unique appearance and immense size. Now, recent research has discovered a never-before-seen mechanism fuelling huge planetary aurorae at Saturn. The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, has found how Saturn is unique among planets in the solar system since some of its aurorae are generated by swirling winds within its own atmosphere, and not just from the planet’s surrounding magnetosphere. Researchers explain that in all other observed planets, including Earth, aurorae are only formed by powerful currents that flow into the planet’s atmosphere from the surrounding magnetosphere. These powerful currents are driven by either interaction with charged particles from the Sun or volcanic material erupted from a moon orbiting the planet which takes place in Jupiter and Saturn.

The study was conducted by astronomers and planetary scientists based at the University of Leicester along with colleagues from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Universities of Wisconsin-Madison, Boston, and Lancaster, Imperial and University Colleges, London, to resolve the decades-old question.

Researchers point out that the recent study changes scientists’ understanding of planetary aurorae and answers one of the first mysteries raised by NASA’s Cassini probe, which reached Saturn in 2004; why is it so difficult to measure the length of a day on the ringed planet. For their study, the team of researchers measured infrared emissions from the gaseous planet’s upper atmosphere using the Keck Observatory in Hawai’i and mapped the varying flows of Saturn’s ionosphere, which is far below the magnetosphere. When fixed against the known pulse of Saturn’s radio aurorae, this map showed that a significant proportion of the planet’s aurorae are generated by the swirling pattern of weather in its atmosphere and are responsible for the planet’s observed variable rate of rotation.

Leicester PhD researcher and corresponding author for the study Nahid Chowdhury, said in a statement, “This study represents the first detection of the fundamental driver, situated in the upper atmosphere of the planet, which goes on to generate both the observed planetary periodicities and aurorae.” Chowdhury added, “It’s absolutely thrilling to be able to provide an answer to one of the longest standing questions in our field. This is likely to initiate some rethinking about how local atmospheric weather effects on a planet impact the creation of aurorae, not just in our own Solar System but farther afield too.”

