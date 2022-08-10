Saudi Arabia Executes 120 People in 7 Months: Report

Saudi Arabia with its bizarre and strict laws is one of the most feared countries in the world. Diverting from the instructed dress codes or clicking pictures without prior permission is an offence in the country. Apart from the trend of punishments like whipping in public, the country is also infamous for frequent death penalties even for minor crimes. According to a recent data sheet released by the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR), Saudi Arabia has executed 120 people in the last seven months from January to July, this year, reported The Mirror. The figures show an 80 per cent spike in comparison to the execution carried out in 2021.

Human rights groups fear that going at this rate, Saudi Arabia is headed to breaking its own record of beheading 186 people in a year in 2019.

The 120 who were given death penalties, included people involved in campaigns for democracy and fundamental rights in the country. The Saudi Arabian government beheaded 81 criminals in March this year. Of these, over 70 per cent of the victims were killed for involvement in non-fatal crimes.

To justify these killings, the Saudi Arabia leadership labelled these criminals as terrorists.

The ESOHR in its report regretted not being able to monitor these assassination cases because of the faulty justice system in the country. “Due to the lack of transparency in the Saudi Arabian justice system, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) were unable to monitor most of these execution cases until after they had taken place," read the report.

The list of people executed by Saudi Arabia included 101 Saudi nationals, with the other 19 comprising of nine Yemenis, three Egyptians, two Indonesians and one citizen each from Ethiopia, Myanmar, Jordan, Palestine and Syria.

