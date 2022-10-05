Savannah Cat Makes Guinness World Record For Being Tallest, Gets Mistaken For a Panther

A cat of the Savannah breed which goes by the name Fenrir Antares Powers has been officially recognised as the tallest living domestic cat in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. The feline lives with Dr William John Powers in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA. It measured an astonishing 47.83 cm (18.83 inches) on January 29, 2021. As per the official website of Guinness Book of World Records, Fenrir derives its record stature from the F2 Savannah cat breed which is recognised by The International Cat Association.

This breed is actually a cross breed between a domestic cat and a serval, which is a medium-sized, large-eared wild African cat. Also, Fenrir’s grandfather was a tall wild serval named Kongo.

Advertisement

“Despite being a descendant of a wild feline, Fenrir is exceptionally tall for his breed, standing one inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats, which typically measure between 14 and 17 inches tall," read the website.

Even after being a descendant of a wild cat breed, Fenrir is exceptionally tall for the Savannah breed. It stands an inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats.

Dr William has owned multiple felines and he adopted Fenrir when he was just 12 weeks old. While speaking to Guiness Book of World Records, he said, “Sometimes people see him and think he’s a small panther, a puma, or an ocelot."

He works as a physician and a HIV specialist.

Fenrir’s sibling, Arcturus, had bagged the same honour. He was officially measured at 19.05 inches in 2016. However, the record holder feline was killed in a house fire, revealed Dr William. The late cat is still recognised as the tallest domestic cat in history.

Advertisement

“For someone so obsessed with their cats to have not one, not two, but four Guinness World Records title-holding animals in one lifetime is a bit surreal isn’t it," Dr William told Guinness officials.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here