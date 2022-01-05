Say 'Lumos' to Your iPhone and Watch this Trick that Harry Potter Fans Can't Get Enough of

Harry Potter fans started the new year on a happy note with ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ on HBO. They now found another reason to cheer about when they discovered that they can ‘cast spells’ through their smartphones. It turns out that telling Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, ‘Lumos’ turns on the flashlight in a phone, and this feature is available in android phones too. Saying ‘nox’ turns off the flashlight, making users feel like real-life wizards. Fans of the wizard boy took to Twitter to share the discovery with Harry Potter gifs and memes. Here is a few of them:

“Just discovered that if you say “Lumos" to Siri, the flashlight turns on. Well played, Apple, well played."

Advertisement

“Say “Lumos" to Siri/Google assistant."

“harry potter fans.. tell your phone “hey siri, lumos" you won’t be disappointed"

“I just said “hey Siri Lumos" and my light turned on… the said “hey Siri nox" and it turned off. My mind is blown. #HarryPotter"

“Omg. I just learned that google and siri recognize Harry Potter spells as voice commands for lights!! If you use Google home for any lights on voice command, try ‘Lumos’ and ‘Nox’ !!!!!!"

“IF YOURE A HARRY POTTER FAN FUCKING TELL SIRI ON YOUR PHONE “LUMOS" I AM FUCKING GEEEKING RN."

“YALL, IF YOU SUMMON SIRI AND TELL HER LUMOS SOMETHING AWESOME WILL HAPPEN??!!…."

“cannot believe saying “lumos" to Siri actually works … the Harry Potter fangirl inside of me is screaammiinnggg"

Advertisement

“If you say lumos to your siri, it turns your flashlight on. if you say nox, it turns it off. If you say accio and then whatever app you want it pulls it up. Retweet for a potter head and thank me later."

Advertisement

“I saw this post on Facebook that said if you tell your iPhone “Hey Siri, Lumos!" your flashlight will go on… and it works! Please tell me why something that simple brought me so much excitement."

According to harrypotter.fandom.com, the Wand-Lighting Charm (Lumos) was a charm that illuminated the tip of the caster’s wand, allowing the caster to see in the dark. The counter-charm for the spell was the Wand-Extinguishing Charm (Nox), which was used to extinguish the light from the caster’s wand. This spell was taught in first-year Defence Against the Dark Arts and Charms classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and was detailed in The Dark Forces: A Guide to Self-Protection, another unidentified spellbook and the Book of Spells. This spell was also used frequently as Hogwarts student skulk about the castle or the Forbidden Forest, often during the night-time or in dark places.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.