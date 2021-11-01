Mumbai Civic Body Uses Halloween Reference to Warn Netizens of Plastic Pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dedicated its Halloween Day post to avoid plastic use. The Mumbai civic body used the opportunity to spread awareness around a larger cause, which has gripped the population of the world. So, to mark Halloween 2021, celebrated on October 31, BMC opted for an interesting wordplay and visual. On its official account on Twitter, the richest municipal corporation in the country, shared an animated skeleton thoughtfully curated to support the topic. The skeleton which oddly moved in the video, had its parts juxtaposed with different discarded plastic items.

In a unique twist, the BMC Twitter wished everyone a Happy Halloween. The tweet read, “Plastics are here to haunt our hallowed Earth - avoid using them." Followed by the hashtag ‘Say No To Plastic.’

Mumbai has been rigorously working on the maximum elimination of plastic in the city and Maharashtra. In July, BMC Twitter shared an informative post on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day. Given the reach of social media, the post was shared on the micro-blogging site, so it could capture a larger audience at once. The message along the post read, “Know Your Purchases! A few minutes of convenience is inconvenient for the entire planet. Let us be mindful of our consumptions."

In a first, in June this year, Mumbai got its first plastic recycling plant commissioned. On World Environment Day, a clean plastic segregation and collection facility dedicated to collect, segregate, recycle and reuse tons of plastic waste every month, was set up by Bisleri in Marol.

The per day amount of plastic generated in Mumbai is approximately 700 MT (metric tonnes). Around 90 – 110 tonnes of plastic is being recycled under Bisleri’s ‘bottles for change’ programme.

Earlier last month, the BMC met with the officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to make community-based festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri more environmentally-friendly from next year. The meeting held by the civic body also included representatives of Ganesh and Navratri mandals. Suggestions including prohibition of single-use plastic were communicated to the stakeholders.

