Scared Coyote Hides in California Middle School's Bathroom, Video Goes Viral

Spotting a coyote in California is not unusual. Urban areas provide them with sufficient food to wander in. One coyote made its way to a middle school. A frightened coyote was found at Jurupa Unified Mission Middle School, hidden behind a toilet. A clip shared by BBC News on their Instagram handle shows the animal control officer calmly approaching the coyote and stating its not a pup. They helped the animal out of the bathroom and released it into the wild. But not before giving him a nickname. Check out the clip of “Wile E." nicknamed after Warner Bros cartoon Road Runner:

Social media users commended the animal control department for a job well done. With the poor coyote looking as scared as it was, they were glad authorities helped him get back to his natural habitat. “It looks so scared, hiding its face," a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Aw! Poor thing is scared stiff. You know what they say about curiosity,"

A few wondered how the coyote got inside the bathroom in the first place. Could it be lax on the behalf of school authorities? Because even though coyotes are known to be curios, can they open doors too? An Instagram user wrote, “How did he get inside the building? That’s the disturbing part. That shows a vulnerability that school has for predators and school shooters."

RivCo Animal Service tweeted to explain the entire situation. They announced that officer Will Luna removed the coyote. No one was hurt. They also shared how it wandered into the school in the first place. According to them, the coyote was shooed away by staff once it was spotted on campus. However, it made its way inside through the open door before the start of school. Once the staff realized, they kept the bathroom off limits.

