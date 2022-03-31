Scared of Turbulence? Pilots Reveal Best Time of the Day to Fly for Smooth Sailing

No matter if you are travelling within the borders of the country or out of them, flights are one of the fastest and most convenient modes of transportation. Not only does it save time, but also the energy one tends to lose while travelling for longs hours through train or by road. However, despite the efficiency that this mode of travel fosters, many people despise elements associated with air travel that make people resistant to choosing it. One of the most prevalent problems that people who have a hard time adapting to airplanes is turbulence. The difference in air pressure sometimes causes the plane to jitter leading to some uncalled hysteria in people. A few pilots recently shared their pieces of advice regarding such ‘scary’ aspects of air travel on Reader’s Digest. The suggestion-laden discourse also included turbulence and ways to avoid most parts of it.

A Los Angeles pilot named Jerry Johnson advised the readers and revealed a specific time in the day when one can book their flights to have the least probability of having a bumpy ride. “If you are a nervous flyer, book a morning flight," the pilot said. Explaining why, the pilot added that the heating of the ground later causes the air to get bumpier and, as a result, there is a greater possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Another pilot, Patrick Smith, shared the perfect seats in an airplane to sit on to ensure a smooth ride. Patrick said, “The bumpiest place to sit is in the back. A plane is like a seesaw. If you are in the middle, you do not move as much." Therefore, the smoothest place, according to pilot Smith, to sit is often near or over the wing of an airplane.

Patrick also threw light on the misconceptions regarding turbulence. According to Smith, pilots find it perplexing why so many people are afraid of turbulence. “We avoid turbulence not because we are afraid the wind is going to fall off but because it is annoying," Smith said.

