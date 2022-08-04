School Boy Turns Zomato Delivery Agent After Father's Accident, Internet Lauds His Courage

A 7-year-old schoolboy had to take up the job as a Zomato delivery agent following his father’s accident. He now cycles to deliver food to customers. Twitter user Rahul Mittal shared a video of the delivery boy holding a chocolate box. In the caption, he wrote, “This 7 year boy is doing his father’s job."

He explained that his father met with an accident and the boy now goes to school in the morning and after 6 he works as a delivery boy for Zomato.

The video, shared on Twitter, is a conversation between the customer and the boy. In the video, the child can be heard saying that bookings come on the app to his father’s enrolled profile and he now takes charge of them.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 42K views. “Sad to see the kid is working that hard. Glad the things are now taken care. Zomato still many people suffer and no one is taking care, you need a better corporate policy,(sic)" wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I almost cried after watching this video. Such a brave and hardworking child. #Respect Can anyone please share his contact details? Would like to explore supporting him with his education."

Meanwhile, a video that is going viral on the internet showed a specially-abled delivery partner riding his wheelchair on a busy road to fulfill his duty. The courage and dedication of the delivery partner is inspiring many to fight their odds and come successful.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user, Grooming Bulls a few weeks ago which has now gone viral. In the clip, a man can be seen wearing the food delivery company Zomato’s T-shirt and riding a wheelchair. He has attached the delivery bag to the back of his wheelchair. The Instagram user has written “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says I m possible" to give the beautiful message.

