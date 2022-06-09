School Girl, Dancing On Bench to Badshah’s Song, Loses Balance; Falls

Social media is not only a means to connect people but also a source of entertainment. We scroll through thousands of entertaining videos daily. People are not leaving any opportunity to enjoy in the post-pandemic era.

Getting attention online has become one of the most successful methods to make a name in today’s environment of continual social networking. Every other person is stepping into the world of content creation. Some are exceptional, while others turn into funny memes or clips.

Currently, one such video of a school girl is going viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen dressed in a school uniform and dancing on the bench.

In the background Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah’s favourite party anthem Abhi toh Party Shuru Hui hai plays. However, even before the party starts, the girl suddenly loses her balance and falls off the bench.

This happened because the girl was standing on the top of a narrow bench and when she started dancing by lifting one leg up, her entire body weight fell on one leg and resultantly the bench turned. As per reports, the girl suffered minor injuries.

