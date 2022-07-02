School Kid Pulls Off a Magic Trick With Stones and You Can't Just Watch it Once

In the age of social media, it takes minutes for a video to go viral. We are treated with adorable as well as hilarious videos on a daily basis. The latest one to create a buzz on the internet is a clip of a student performing a magic trick. We bet you’ll watch it more than once to wrap your head around it. Posted by Instagram user @sahil.aazam, the reel has racked up over 80 million views so far and counting. If you are wondering what is so interesting about the trick, allow us to answer.

The video opens with students gathered around the bench of a school boy, who is seen performing a magic trick. The props of the stunt were just two tiny stones. He first showcases a black stone in each of his hands and then flips them on the desk. Hold on, the best part is yet to come! When the kid lifts one of his hands, the stone disappears. Next, he lifts the other hand only to show both the stones hidden underneath.

The students gathered to witness the magic trick cheered and applauded him. They went on to request their classmate to perform the trick one more time, and once again he impressed all with his skills.

Watch video:

Instagram users admitted to watching the video numerous times and still not being able to decode it. Others confessed that even though it is all about “swiftness in speed”, they won’t be able to replicate it.

“It’s his pure talent,” a user commented on the post, while another said, “good speed, don't know what he will be capable of when he turns 18. practice practice practice.. kudos.” One of the social media users even asked for tutorials.

How many times have you watched it?

