Science Graduate From UP Delivers Gas Cylinders Door-to-door After Not Finding Job

A LinkedIn user shared the travails of a science graduate who makes a living delivering gas cylinders to homes in Gurugram. Hailing from a village in UP’s Sultanpur, 24-year-old Sandeep Yadav delivers 25 to 30 gas cylinders a day, making Rs 12,000 per month. When Rajesh Singh, the person who posted Sandeep’s story on LinkedIn, asked him why he had taken up this job, he said, “Because this is what I managed to get."

When Rajesh inquired further about his monthly savings, Sandeep said that he has to look after his aging parents. For this reason, he sends them Rs 8,000 and gets by himself on a mere Rs 4,000. Sandeep said that he stays together in a group of 20 more men, which helps them survive.

Singh further shared that he has been trying to get him a job. He had offered one in Bihar, but Sandeep needed something in Uttar Pradesh. Many professionals in the comments asked for Sandeep’s contact, wanting to help him find a form of employment.

There are many who, after not finding a job, do end up making a turn for the better through their individual enterprise. However, it is to be kept in mind that such situations are only outliers. For instance, a 24-year-old woman named Priyanka from Bihar’s Purnia recently went viral for running a tea stall near Patna Women’s College after failing to get a good job even after graduation.

A report in India Today said that the economics graduate had been trying to crack bank competitive exams, but she failed despite her two years of hard work. She then started a tea shop named ‘Chaiwali’ outside the college. In her stall, she serves four innovative styles of tea, which includes Paan tea and chocolate tea. As per India.com, she pursued her graduation from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. She told India Today, “For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat."

