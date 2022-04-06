Science Has Confirmed This is the Most Universally-loved Smell and it's Not Cheese

In a bid to suit themselves, people spend a good amount of money on perfumes. But what is the universal favourite smell? Scientists have claimed that they have finally come up with the smell that is the most pleasing to most people, irrespective of gender, culture, or nationality. The most favourite smell has a bit of vanilla in it. The study further revealed that sweaty feet and cheese are among the least-liked scents.

Artin Arshamian, a researcher at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, in a report by The Independent explained, “Cultures around the world rank different odours in a similar way no matter where they come from, but odour preferences have a personal – although not cultural – component."

“We wanted to examine if people around the world have the same smell perception and like the same types of odour, or whether this is something that is culturally learned," Arshamian said. “Traditionally it has been seen as cultural, but we can show that culture has very little to do with it."

As a part of the study, 235 noses were involved and then the people were asked to rank the different smells involved. Nine groups of people took part in the study. All of them belonged to different lifestyles. However, the discrepancies between their responses were very few.

Arshamian further said, “Now we know that there’s universal odour perception that is driven by molecular structure and that explains why we like or dislike a certain smell. The next step is to study why this is so by linking this knowledge to what happens in the brain when we smell a particular odour."

It has been concluded that humans share sensory systems with a common anatomical blueprint. However, the individual sensory experience always varies. Also, culture explained only 6 per cent of the variance in pleasantness rankings. On the other hand, individual variability or personal taste explained 54 per cent of the variance.

