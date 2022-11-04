Scientific Community On Alert As Out Of Control Chinese Rocket Plummets Towards Earth

Looks like after being in the crosshairs for being the nation of origin of the Corona virus that took the world by storm, China has attracted global criticism yet again for losing control of a rocket that is fired into space. A Chinese rocket that took the Mengtian module to space is tumbling back to Earth. But the question that is bothering the scientific community all over the world is - where will the rocket land?

The 23-ton rocket is reportedly plummeting back to the planet because Beijing failed to ensure a controlled deorbit of the rocket’s core stage. This is the second time this year that an uncontrolled Chinese rocket is coming towards Earth.

The 23-ton rocket is similar to the size of a 10-storey building. On Saturday, November 5, it is expected to break into the atmosphere of Earth, after which there is no guarantee as to where the debris will land, putting the entire planet on alert. Space-based sensors using HEO Inspect caught the rocket as it continues its uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth.

Scientists are now calling on Chinese officials to provide more information to determine the rocket’s path. This rocket was launched from Tiangong Space Station on Monday. “88 per cent of the world’s population is at risk, and therefore seven billion people are at risk due to Chinese space debris falling on them," Space.com quoted Ted Muelhaupt, an advisor to the Aerospace Corporation’s Office of Corporate Chief Engineers as saying.

Bill Nelson, the administrator at NASA, has consistently criticised China for its actions. He claimed that the Chinese were behaving irresponsibly in a remark made last year. In a press release from NASA, Nelson said that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris and that the country needed to provide more transparency regarding these operations.

In July this year, China’s uncontrolled Long March 5B rocket fell somewhere in the Indian Ocean near Malaysia’s Borneo island.

