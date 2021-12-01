Scientists Are Mapping Underground Fungi to Combat Climate Change

The Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN) has launched a new project that will involve the collection of 10,000 samples of underground fungi around the world, from hotspots that are being identified through artificial intelligence technology. In an update shared on its website, SPUN described Mycorrhizal fungal networks as a major global carbon sink. “When we destroy this resource, we sabotage our efforts to limit global heating," said SPUN. The recent project, is a science-based initiative aimed at saving trillions of kilometers of underground networks threatened by human activity and climate extremes, sand utilize fungal networks to help isolate carbon, move nutrients, and protect ecosystem biodiversity. Mycorrhizal networks in forests are becoming more important under increasing temperatures because of their ability to provide water to plant hosts. Mycorrhizal fungi can assist plants endure extreme drought, mentioned SPUN.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, SPUN mentioned that pollution, urbanisation and deforestation is largely undocumented and invisible. With this project, scientists will create maps of potential underground mycorrhizal fungi that can be used for further research. According to The Guardian, the first collections of the fungi will take place in 2022 in Patagonia, and continue for nearly 18 months. Scientists from the Netherlands, Canada, the US, France, Germany and the University of Manchester in the UK will be using the maps in hopes to find the ecosystems facing the most urgent threats. Scientists will also partner with local conservation organisations to try to create “conservation corridors" for the underground ecosystems, reported The Guardian.

The network exploration is being guided by a team of prominent advisors including British conservationist Jane Goodall, authors Michael Pollan, and Merlin Sheldrake, and founder of the Fungi Foundation, Giuliana Furci. Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, said in a statement, “This is an extremely important conservation project. An understanding of underground fungal networks is essential to our efforts to protect the soil, on which life depends, before it is too late."

