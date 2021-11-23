Scientists Can Now Hack the Brains of Worms to Check What They Are Smelling

To understand the vast and complex universe, science looks at the smallest and fundamental levels — at the atoms and subatomic particles. But this method becomes scary when it comes to understanding the human brain. Trying to map a human brain’s 100 billion neurons and to understand how they work is an unimaginable task with our technological capacities. Choosing a smarter way, scientists have started with the simplest brain of a worm with just 302 neurons. Scientists at the Salk Institute in California have successfully mapped the entire neural activity of a microscopic worm Caenorhabditis elegans in response to different smell stimuli and figured out specific neural networks which form in response to a specific smell. With this ability, scientists can tell which smell the worm is sensing by just looking at its worm activity, a feat one would call mind-reading in a sci-fi film.

Scientists placed a fluorescent sensor in each neuron of the worm in a way that whenever the neuron became active, the sensor would light up. This way, scientists could record data of simultaneous activity of all 302 neurons in the worm’s brain.

Advertisement

Then, the scientists exposed the worm to smells of five different chemicals: benzaldehyde — a chemical used as a fragrance smelling roughly like almond, diacetyl — used as a flavouring agent to add buttery flavour in food such as popcorn, isoamyl alcohol — fruit flavour solvent with a banana-like odour, 2-nonanone — a chemical with a cheese-like odour and sodium chloride — domestic salt.

Before beginning with the experiment, the researchers knew from previous studies that the worm was capable of differentiating between the chemicals.

Scientists exposed 48 worms — placed under microscopes — to repeated bursts of the five different chemicals. They found that in response to each chemical, 50 or 60 neurons on average got activated in the worms’ brains.

The scientists used mathematical models and machine learning algorithms to analyze neural network patterns. The analysis successfully differentiated the neural patterns between salt and benzaldehyde, however, it got confused between three other chemicals.

“Whatever analysis we’ve done, it’s a start but we’re still only getting a partial answer as to how the brain discriminates these things," says Sreekanth H. Chalasani, the lead author of the study in a statement. The study was published on November 9 in PLOS Computational Biology.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.