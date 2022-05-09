Scientists Capture Interacting Galaxies Forming Spectacular 'Galactic Ballet'

With the help of a state-of-the-art camera, scientists have captured a phenomenal galactic ballet caused due to interaction between two galaxies. A picture released by the US Department of Energy shows the two galaxies NGC 1512 and NGC 1510 interacting with each other. The NGC 1512, which is the bigger galaxy of the two, is seen stretching out its tendrils to seemingly envelope the smaller galaxy NGC 1510, according to Phys.org.

The phenomenon was observed through the Victor M. Blanc 4-metre telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory.

The two interacting galaxies are around 40 million light years from Earth and lie in the direction of the constellation of Horologium. They are present in the southern celestial hemisphere and are in the process of merging together for 400 million years. Eventually, the NGC 1512 and NGC 1510 will completely merge together to form a larger galaxy.

Besides the interwined galaxy pair, the observation also shows a star-studded surrounding. The interaction between the galaxies has triggered a wave of stars formation which is evident in the observation. The frame is full of bright foreground stars present within the Milky Way galaxy with more distant galaxies also visible. A stream of light between the merging galaxies shows the gravitational interaction between them that has not only distorted their shapes but also affected the rate of star formation.

The observation could be captured using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) which is one of the highest performing wide-field instruments in the world. Mounted on top of the Victor M. Blanco 4-metre Telescope, the DECam is capable of collecting starlight reflect by the telescope through its vintage point.

The starlight passes through the optical innards of the DECam and is then captured by a grid of 62 charge-coupled devices (CCDs). These types of CCDs are also found in ordinary digital cameras, but the DECam has a highly sensitive CCD allowing it to produce high quality images of astronomical objects like the interacting galaxies.

