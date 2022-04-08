Scientists Discover 'Cosmic Spotlight' Exuded Due to Collisions Of Galaxies

Scientists have detected the oldest (most distant) and brightest megamaser – a radio-wavelength laser – in the cosmos. Masers are exuded when two galaxies collide. Unlike laser that displays visible light, masers play out in radio waves. The maser is being monikered as a megamaser since it is believed to be roughly 5.4 billion light-years old.

The team comprising researchers from more than 12 different countries, used the MeerKAT radio telescope to detect what is being touted as the most powerful megamaser ever detected and has nicknamed it ‘Nkalakatha,’ the isiZulu word for ‘Big Boss.’

The research-based in South Africa detected the maser and gained insights into the initial days of the universe. “When two galaxies like the Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy collide, beams of light shoot out from the collision and can be seen at cosmological distances," said Prof Jeremy Darling, co-author of the study in a press release.

Advertisement

Prof Jeremy explained that these masers act like bright lights that signify that a collision of galaxies is taking place birthing new stars and massive black holes. “There is a huge amount of gas and dust that’s being thrown down into the centre of these merging galaxies. What you wind up with are extremely opaque regions of space where new stars are forming," Jeremy added.

Although the Karoo-based MeerKAT radio telescope, a collection of 64 radio antennas, has detected multiple megamasers in the past, those megamasers were relatively young – a few billion years old. However, Nkalakatha is by far the oldest – 5.4 billion light-years away – among the findings.

The team leading this experiment is called LADUMA (Looking at the Distant Universe Using MeerKAT Array). Addressing the team, the study’s co-author Hayley Roberts said this is just a start. The MeerKAT radio Telescope is torrentially peering at the universe and will travel further back in time. The international team hopes to detect megamasers as old as 10 billion years old. The study was published in Astrophysical Journal Letter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.