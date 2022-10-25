Scientists Discover 'Super-Earth' Hot Enough to Melt Gold, Has No Atmosphere

The universe is a vast, interesting, and daunting place that has caught the imagination of humans for millennia. Humans have continued to ponder whether they are the only sentient beings in all of space. Not even a whole century has passed since the search for life outside our solar system began, and we have already come across multiple planets in the galaxy somewhat like our own. One of these, GJ 1252 b, is a “super-Earth" with a surface temperature high enough to melt gold!

Astronomers recently revealed that the Earth-size rocky exoplanet GJ 1252 b is so hot that it might have no atmosphere. A team of astronomers used the now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope to measure the super-Earth’s infrared radiation as it entered a secondary eclipse. A secondary eclipse happens when a planet passes behind its star. According to NASA, the team discovered that GJ 1252 b’s dayside temperatures were at a scalding 1,228 degrees Celsius. These temperatures are hot enough for gold, silver, and copper to melt on the planet’s surface. The team believes such a high temperature to be consistent with expectations from a bare and rocky exoplanet.

Comparing the planet’s estimated temperatures with atmospheric models suggests it probably has a surface pressure of less than 10 bar. Extremely high temperatures and low surface pressure led the team of astronomers to predict that GJ 1252 b presumably has no atmosphere at all. The findings make this the smallest exoplanet for which scientists have such a precise picture of its atmosphere.

GJ 1252 b is a rocky, terrestrial exoplanet that was discovered in 2020. It is bigger than the Earth, with a radius 1.18 times larger than the blue planet. The scorching exoplanet is also 65 light-years away from the Earth. In its system, it is much closer to its star than our planet is to the sun. One side of GJ 1252 b, dubbed its “dayside", permanently faces its star. This position is responsible for the rising temperatures on the exoplanet.

