Scientists Discover 'Unique' Ice Volcanoes On Dwarf-Planet Pluto's Surface

Dwarf planet Pluto seems to have given itself a makeover as scientists have detected evidence of relatively recent ice volcanoes on its surface. The discovery was made using NASA’s New Horizons mission. So far, the unique feature has not been observed anywhere else in the solar system. The discovery has been published in Nature Communications and it mentions a field of very large icy volcanoes termed cryovolcanoes.

Since 2015, the spacecraft has been loitering around Pluto and its moons. This was being done to analyse in detail the insights about the dwarf planet. Kelsie Singer, a deputy project scientist at Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado said, “We found a field of very large icy volcanoes that look nothing like anything else we have seen in the solar system."

Some of these volcanoes stretch up to 7,000 meters in height and come across as far as 10-150km wide.

Describing the same, Singer said, “It’s considered kind of a big claim to have icy volcanism. It’s theoretically possible, but there aren’t a tonne of other examples in the solar system, and they are all really different looking and do not look like the features on Pluto."

The scientists claim that these volcanoes spew massive amounts of ice - with the consistency of toothpaste. The location is in the southwest of the Sputnik Planitia ice sheet, which covers a 1,000-kilometre-long ancient impact basin, claims a study.

The recent revelation upholds the claims made by NASA in 2015 about the cryovolcanoes on Pluto. In their press release in 2015 the space agency said, “New Horizons geologists combined images of Pluto’s surface to make 3-D maps that indicate two of Pluto’s most distinctive mountains could be cryovolcanoes — ice volcanoes that may have been active in the recent geological past."

Pluto was formed around 4.5 billion years ago. However, the cryovolcanoes appear to be quite new. The dwarf planet is smaller than Earth’s moon and has a diameter of about 2,380 kilometres. It circles the sun at a distance of around 5.8 billion kilometres.

