Scientists Find Surprise 'Water Worlds' Orbiting Around Small Stars

Water is essential for the sustenance of all forms of life and spotting it on planets other than Earth has been a major goal for scientists. While researchers haven’t been able to find water bodies like Earth on exoplanets, a recent study suggests that many planets do contain water in large amounts. However, the water isn’t in the form that one would commonly expect.

According to the study, published in the journal Science, many planets have been found to have more water than previously. But, rather than ocean, rivers or lakes, the water is embedded in the rocks of the planet.

“It was a surprise to see evidence for so many water worlds orbiting the most common type of star in the galaxy. It has enormous consequences for the search for habitable planets,” said Rafael Luque, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Chicago and first author of the study. He conducted the study with co-author Enric Pallé of the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands and the University of La Laguna.

The researchers took a population-level approach to analyse a group of planets that are spotted around M-dwarf, a type of star. M-dwarfs are the most commonly seen stars in our galaxy and scientists have detected many planets around them.

However, the stars are significantly brighter than their planets which causes scientists to detect the planet’s effects on the stars rather than observing the planet directly. According to Pallé, different approaches to discovering planets reveal different information.

The scientists combined two measurement techniques to unearth the composition of 43 planets in the Milky Way galaxy. They found that these planets were made up of half rock, half water, and a lighter molecule.

Luque shared that the water on these planets is not in the form of oceans but it is possible that it could exist inside the rocks or in pockets below the surface. Water is said to exist in a similar form on Jupiter’s moon Europa.

As per Jacob Bean, exoplanet scientist from UChicago, the finding was surprising as many had earlier thought the planets were dry and rocky. He added that while the evidence is intriguing, he would like to see more concrete proof suggesting that one of the studied planets is a water world.

