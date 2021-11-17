Scientists Find Traces of Leprosy in Skull Discovered at Deserted Caribbean Island

Scientists have shared details of an old skull discovered on an uninhabited Caribbean island which happens to be one of the few examples of leprosy identified on a skeleton in the western hemisphere, as per a new study. The research published in the International Journal of Paleopathology on November 13 was conducted by three researchers from the University of Oregon: Greg C Nelson, Taylor Nicole Dodrill, and Scott M Fitzpatrick. Leprosy is a medical condition that causes dramatic disfigurement of the hands, feet and face. These changes also leave a trace in the bones of the patients.

Researchers have mentioned that the skull happens to be the only one that has been directly dated using radiocarbon. The analyses of a fragment of skull revealed that the time of death was in the late 18th or early 19th centuries. A statement issued by the University of Oregon (UO) mentioned that the skull was found on Petite Mustique which is a rugged uninhabited island in the Caribbean. On studying the skull, scientists found that features of the rhinomaxillary syndrome are present in the bones which further indicate a diagnosis of leprosy. Skeletal biologist and lead author of the study Nelson identified that the person had leprosy based on the pattern of skeletal deformation in the nose and upper jaw of the skull.

Advertisement

According to the statement issued by UO, historical records hinted that the island might have been the site of a leprosarium in the early nineteenth century when people with leprosy could be quarantined to prevent further spread of disease. UO archaeologist Fitzpatrick, who is also the associate director for research at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History said in a statement, “There are a number of pretty well-known cases in the Caribbean and Pacific where smaller islands were used as places to segregate people with leprosy, such as Molokai in Hawaii.”

Although the spread of leprosy has been documented in the Caribbean through written evidence beginning around the mid-17th century, they have remained incomplete. With the recent study, archaeologists have found skeletal evidence of the disease that could help trace its pattern of spread in a more efficient manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.