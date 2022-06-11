Scientists Have Created 'Smoke Rings' Made of Intense Laser Light

Researchers have created a vortex of light using a complex arrangement of lenses, lasers, and mirrors. Vortex are doughnut-shaped structures that are generally formed in water. Smokers can also form these ringed shapes with their mouths. Now, according to a study published in Nature Photonics, it is possible to make similar rings with light. The feat was achieved by a team of researchers at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, China.

Although the practicality of this concept has surfaced recently, the discovery was made in 2016. Scientists at the University of Maryland discovered that if given the right conditions, powerful lasers can act as their own lenses and self-reflect into a more focused and intense beam. These self-focused and very intense laser beams can create a swirl of energy that can resemble a smoke or water ring, also known as a toroidal vortex, or just vortex. The research led by Howard Milchberg called these rings of light “Spatiotemporal optical vortices.”

Based on the findings of the 2016 study, Qiwen Zhan and his team created an arrangement to get the desired, practical results. Starting with a specially designed laser pulse, the team concocted things like mirrors, lenses, and a sequenced grating system. They also used instruments that mirrored properties of a small liquid crystal screen.

The specially designed laser pulse was first sent into a long pipe-like vortex. This resulted in the light waves spinning and curling around the surface of the pipe, due to the light energy. These curled waves were sent across another group of apparatuses and devices, after which the light came out from the connected ends in the form of a ring.

“We were thinking, is it possible to build such a thing with light? And it happened that we had the right tools at the right time,” said Zahn, as reported by New Scientist. These light rings are not that different from smoke rings or bubble rings, Zahn said.

