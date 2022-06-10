Scientists Have Detected Second Mysterious Radio Signal Coming From Space

In what comes as a strange discovery, astronomers have detected a radio signal coming from another galaxy, which happens to be nearly 3 billion light-years away from Earth. However, this is not the first time that such a thing has happened. Once earlier, such a repeating signal was detected by scientists. The findings have been published in the science journal Nature. The researchers have detected a new Fast Radio Bursts (FRB), which has been termed FRB 20190520B. As per the researchers, the signal was “co-located with a compact, persistent radio source and associated with a dwarf host galaxy of high specific-star-formation." The discovery was made using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in Guizhou, China, in May 2019.

As per several observations, the emitting object was responsible for emitting smaller radio bursts between the FRBs.

Sarah Burke-Spolaor, co-author of the study, in an official statement said, “The FRB field is moving very fast right now and new discoveries are coming out monthly. However, big questions still remain, and this object is giving us challenging clues about those questions." Casey Law, of Caltech who is one of the co-authors of the study in a statement to the National Science Foundation said, “These characteristics make this one look a lot like the very first FRB whose position was determined — also by the VLA — back in 2016." The 2016 object is called FRB 121102 and the properties are similar to FRB20190520B. “Now we actually need to explain this double mystery and why FRBs and persistent radio sources are found together sometimes," she told CNN.

The researchers have theorised that the FRB 190520 may be a “newborn," meaning, it is “still surrounded by dense material ejected by the supernova explosion that left behind the neutron star." The theory states that once the material dissipates, the burst signals will also decline. However, the researchers cautioned that some questions are still unanswered.

Meanwhile, in another space discovery, NASA’s Hubble Telescope captured the largest near-infrared image ever. The image covers a massive area. As per researchers, it can help in understanding star-forming regions of the universe and extremely distant galaxies. Named as 3D-DASH, the image contains many stars and several other celestial objects. In a statement released by University of Toronto, Lamiya Mowla, the lead author on the paper, said that since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope more than 30 years ago, it has led a “renaissance in the study" of how galaxies have changed in the last 10 billion years of the universe.

