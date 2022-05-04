Scientists Have Spotted an Earth-like Rock on Mars in 'Eureka' Moment

With the help of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) rovers, researchers from Arizona State University have spotted similarities between rocks found on Mars and Earth. The findings were recently published in the journal Icarus where scientists recognized a rock known as ignimbrite on the red planet. As per the study, the rock is an igneous and sedimentary rock that is formed due to powerful volcanic explosions. The discovery was made after scientists analysed data from NASA’s Spirit rover and Perseverance rover.

While the Spirit rover is around 16 years old and had ended operation in 2010, the Perseverance rover was launched in 2020 and is still operational. During the study, it was found that the positions of these two rovers on Mars have the highest concentration of a volcanic mineral olivine.

The Perseverance rover is currently exploring the Jezero Crater which is part of the Nilli Fossae region of Mars. The data revealed that this region is rich in olivine. Scientists observed that the same olivine-rich bedrock was also found by NASA’s Spirit rover when it roamed the region in 2010.

In the recent study, scientists compared the data from multiple rovers to confirm geological similarities between the rocks. Subsequently, they then also compared the images of the Gusev Create rock, captured by the Spirit rover, with the images of rocks found on Earth.

According to planetary geologist Steve Ruff, they spotted significant similarities between those rocks on Mars and a certain type of rock on Earth. “That was a eureka moment,” Ruff said. The geologist added that he could spot similar textures on the rocks of Gusev crater and “a very specific kind of volcanic rock found here on Earth.

These types of ignimbrite rocks are formed from the pumice, ash, and pyroclastic flows of volcanic eruptions. As per Russ, no one could earlier suggest that ignimbrite was the reason for the olivine-rich bedrock.

Further, to confirm that the rock on Mars is indeed ignimbrite, scientist will have to now study it in a terrestrial lab. If the findings are proven accurate, it would indicate that the volcanic eruptions on Mars were more cataclysmic than scientists thought.

