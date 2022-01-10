Scientists in Canada Claim Humans May Live up to 180 Years by 2100, But...

A team of researchers and scientists have claimed that humans can live up to 180 years by the end of this century. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in Daily Mail, scientists at HEC Montreal, Canada, have claimed that human life can be stretched up to 180 years. Assistant professor Leo Belzile said that the record for the oldest living person can be smashed by the year 2100.

As of now, the record for the oldest living person belongs to French woman Jeanne Calment, who breathed her last at the age of 122 in the year 1997.

Advertisement

But Leo has also issued a warning with a paper published in the Annual Review of Statistics and Applications. He says that the longer the people live, the more the consequences, including hefty medical bills since old people suffer from a lot of age-related ailments.

Social care, pensions and other security programmes may also take a severe hit as more people will rely on the taxpayer’s money.

Professor Eileen Crimmins told The Times that if the life span increases, medical bills are going to get very high. Eileen said that there is going to be a major expenditure for replacing their knees, hips, corneas and heart valves. According to Eileen, it will be like an old car running but it will eventually die.

The International Database on Longevity tracks people who live at least the age of 110. According to the data, the risk of dying increases gradually from the age of 50, but it slows down at the age of 80 and can be steady by the age of 110.

Advertisement

When a person reaches the age of 110, his chances of dying increase by 50% in the next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.