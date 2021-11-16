Scientists Make Surprise Discovery of Mineral Embedded in Deep-earth Diamond

A piece of diamond extracted from deep earth in an African mine decades ago has provided the first glimpse of a natural mineral that normally cannot exist on Earth’s surface. A team of international researchers shared the analyses of the mineral in their recent study published in the Science journal last week.

The mineral called Calcium silicate perovskite, CaSiO3 was found trapped in the piece of diamond in the form of black specks. The study mentions that the mineral has finally been identified in a natural sample and now has the mineral name called Davemaoite. According to Nature, Oliver Tschauner, lead author of the study and a geochemist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, named the mineral after Ho-kwang ‘Dave’ Mao, a scientist who made many discoveries in the field of high-pressure geochemistry and geophysics.

The diamond studied by the researchers is greenish, octahedral-shaped and was dug up in Botswana at the Orapa mine, which happens to be the world’s largest open cast diamond mine. In 1987 the diamond arrived at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena after a mineral dealer sold the diamond to George Rossman, a mineralogist, reported Nature.

Advertisement

Researchers mentioned that the structural and the chemical analysis of the mineral revealed that it is able to hold a wide variety of elements, comparing it to “fitting bulky objects into a garbage can." The study mentioning the analyses of the deep earth mineral also informed that it has a large amount of trapped potassium. Researchers believe that Davemaoite can host three of the major heat-producing elements known as uranium, potassium, and thorium, which was previously shown experimentally, hence affecting heat generation in Earth’s lower mantle.

The study reads that Calcium silicate perovskite the most geochemically important phase in the lower mantle, because it concentrates elements that are incompatible in the upper mantle, including the heat-generating elements thorium and uranium, which have existed half a life longer than the geologic past of the planet.

Tschauner told Nature that the mineral is found only at high pressures and temperatures which are found in the lower mantle of earth, located 660 to 2,700 kilometres below the surface of planet. However, the particular specks were embedded inside a diamond that ferried the mineral intact from deep in the Earth. Tschauner describes this as the strength of the diamond that keeps the inclusions at high pressure.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.