Scientists Use New Technology to Make Wood As Strong as Steel

When one thinks of a wooden knife or spoon, one might also think it would get broken very easily. In India, wooden spoons and knives are frequently used, but not with hard food items; for example, to cut meat. The reason is simple — these wooden spoons and knives aren’t as strong as the steel ones. However, scientists have now made a wooden knife, which is so sharp that one may think it’s made of steel. As per reports, scientists in America’s University of Maryland have devised a technique to process wood after which it can be turned 23 times stronger.

Sharp knives and pointed nails can also be made with the help of this technology. Using their special technique, the scientists made a wood that can be used as an alternative to steel or ceramic. To prove the strength of the wood, scientists have made a dinner knife, which is three times sharper than stainless steel and can be used while eating food. They have also made a nail, which can easily make a hole in other wood and it will also not rust. When one looks at the strong and sharp things around them, most are man-made because natural things can not fulfil human demands the way they want.

Teng Li, a professor at the University of Maryland, said that there was a component called cellulose in wood that helped increase its strength. Naturally, wood has a small amount of cellulose in it because of which it is not as strong as man-made wood. The team of scientists have made this tough wood in two steps. In the first step, the weaker polymers like lignin have been removed which made wood soft and flexible. In the second step, they squished the remaining cellulose fibre at high pressure and then it has been dried to produce hardened wood.

