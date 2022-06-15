Scotland Photographer Captures the Sun in an 'Angel' Avatar in this Perfectly-timed Shot

A viral image captured by an amateur photographer features an “angel with wings" during sunset and it has gone viral all across the internet. Stuart Murray, who is 56-year-old, clicked the very perfectly timed picture using his smartphone. The moment was captured while he was watching the sunset near his home in the coastal town of Portsoy in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Even though he is not ‘religious’, he noted that the image looked like the silhouette of an angel with its ‘wings’ spread all across water.

According to a report by Ladbible, he further said that, “As for the effect the sun is giving off, I think, in my very limited use of my camera on my smartphone, it had something to do with the very clear and quiet still conditions that night." He added, “I remember whilst taking the photo a tourist couple walked by and I said to them that I wasn’t much of a photographer and that’s still true. I mean, everyone has to start somewhere? Right?"

Murray also revealed that he always wanted to get a photo of the sunset while a stroll at the beach. However, poor ‘weather conditions’ always got in the way. The shots was captured at around 9.45 pm.

