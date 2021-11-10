Scotland School Asks Boys, Male Teachers to Wear Skirts for a Day; Draws Flak

A school at Edinburgh in Scotland recently made news after the management asked all pupils, including boys, to wear skirts to school for one day to promote gender equality. A report in Daily Mail says that Castleview Primary school followed in the footsteps of a practice in Spain where November 4 is observed as ‘wear a skirt to school day’. “An email to parents from Castleview said it wanted children to be ‘comfortable’ taking part and that trousers and leggings could be worn under the skirts if needed. It even offered to provide skirts for some youngsters if none were suitable at home. Teachers can wear skirts too," the report adds. The email further said: “We’re keen to spread the message that clothes don’t have a gender and that we should all be free to express ourselves as we choose."

However, the move did not sit well with all parents. The Daily Mail quoted a parent who tweeted: “My son is five and just got this from the school! Let kids be kids." Another Twitter user said: “If a boy wants to wear a skirt to school, he should be allowed, but why put pressure on people to ask their son to wear a skirt or be seen as some sort of bigot?" However, Chris McGovern, of the Campaign for Real Education, said that adults were ‘foisting their own anxieties on to children’, who should simply be taught to treat others as they would want to be treated themselves.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, in a bid to challenge gender stereotypes, male teachers in Spain wore skirts to school. The movement began after a boy was expelled from school last year because he wore a skirt to class. Two teachers in their mid-30s created a buzz on social media platforms after they decided to do away with their usual trousers and replace them with stylish skirts. The movement named ‘Clothes Have No Gender’ has only grown stronger each day since its inception on October 27, 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.