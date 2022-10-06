Scottish Artist Creates Jewellery Using Bacteria From Her Own Body

The majority of people find the mere mention of bacteria distasteful, but one Scottish artist has been using them to make jewellery instead. Chloe Fitzpatrick is a designer, who has created a jewellery line by cultivating distinct colours from microorganisms. Fitzpatrick uses the bacteria found on plants as well as her own body.

“Bacteria is stereotypically gross, but I’m trying to show its beauty," she told BBC Scotland.

Collaborating with scientists from Dundee University, her alma mater, and the James Hutton Institute, Fitzpatrick grew bacterial colonies with colour by feeding them on agar. Once the bacterial colonies grew, she would select the colours she liked and transferred the colonies to fresh agar petri dishes. These selected colonies were allowed to grow for a week before Fitzpatrick used them to colour either jewellery or clothing.

“Once the coloured colonies grew, UV resin was poured onto the plates, mixed and set into a rubber mould then sealed with gloss," the institute explained.

She found that bacteria from different regions of her body produced distinct colours. She developed the pink colour using the bacteria that grew on her foot and the orange colour was developed from a swab of her eyelashes. Using these colours she was able to make resin ‘gemstones’ as well as other jewellery like rings.

In addition to working with Dundee University and James Hutton Institute, Fitzpatrick also documented her journey on TikTok where she managed to gain 106,000 followers. Some of her videos even received over 10 million views.

Apart from making one-of-a-kind pieces, Fitzpartrick undertook the project to help individuals understand the often-ignored presence of bacteria. Despite the fact that bacteria are everywhere around us, most people rarely think about them. She argues that microorganisms have a tremendous potential to serve as more environmentally friendly substitutes for chemical dyes and pigments.

