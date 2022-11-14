'Sea of Milk': Norwegian Diplomat Shares The Beauty Of Goa's Dudhsagar Waterfall

Remember the iconic scene of Dudhsagar from the 2013 Bollywood-hit Chennai Express? Norwegian diplomat and former politician, Erik Solheim shared its beauty over his official Twitter handle. The Former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway often shares a glimpse of the most beautiful tourist destinations from India and this time it is Goa’s turn. The clip is an aerial view of the waterfall that can indeed be enjoyed if one is taking a train to Goa. As the video zooms out, one can witness its true magnificence. In his tweet, Erik wrote, “Incredible India! Deep inside Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, straddling the Goa-Karnataka border, the Mandovi River dashes off a cliff as Dudhsagar waterfall, which means ‘Ocean of Milk’."

Check it out here:

Several social media users expressed their excitement upon seeing the diplomat tweet about one of India’s treasured gems. They called Dudhsagar falls beautiful. A Twitter user wrote, “Erik, I have been born here 70 kilometers away from the falls, this area is between Goa and Karnataka border."

“Erik Solheim Ji, very thankful to you for your love towards India,“ read another comment.

A third user wrote, “Really incredible scene."

Dudhsagar Falls literally translates to ‘sea of milk.’ It is because of its milky white color that the falls received its name. The falls is one of India’s tallest waterfalls and lies a little farther inland approximately 60 kilometers from Panaji on the Goa – Karnataka Border. This is a popular tourist spot in South Goa only 2 kilometers away from the Sonalium railway station. Many tourists get down there to witness its charm. One can lose themselves in the beauty of the falls at the Mollem National Park or the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary.

