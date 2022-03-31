Secret to Long Life? Here Are 3 Food Items That World's Oldest Person Ate Daily

Early death risk has become a common phenomenon now, all thanks to the lifestyle and deteriorating environmental conditions. However, a UK-based company Eden’s Gate has revealed a few products that can help people in improving their lifestyles. The company researched six people who lived to be above the age of 100. As per the list, Jeanne Louise Calment has been named the oldest person in history. She lived to be 122 years, and as per experts, her secret to longevity, partially, was a daily intake of three foods.

She said that the secret to longevity is attributed to three foods – port wine, olive oil, and chocolate. Besides this, Calment’s secret to a long life also lies in the low-stress levels. The woman never worked a full-time job and fully enjoyed active hobbies like biking, tennis, swimming, and playing the piano. Not investing in a full-time job prevented her from the stress that an average human being goes through.

The food items named by Calment are also highly consumed in the world’s Blue zones. These are the areas where the concentration of people over 100 years of age is extremely high.

Lifestyle changes have also impacted a major section of society. Amid the ongoing pandemic, long working hours and no physical activity has become a daily routine for people. There have been reports of how Japanese eating habits can help in promoting a healthier lifestyle. For instance, eating food slowly and in small amounts, having a very balanced diet, eating sweets rarely, using traditional cooking procedures, and never skipping breakfast.

A recent study found out that eating healthier could extend lifespan by a maximum of 10 years depending on the age group in which you start eating a healthy diet.

The study titled “Estimating the impact of food choices on life expectancy: A modelling study" was published in Plos Medicine journal on February 8, 2022. The study has been carried out by four researchers of the Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care, University of Bergen, Norway.

Researchers found out that having a healthy diet can extend lifespan by six to seven years in middle-aged age adults, and in young adults, could increase lifespan by about ten years.

According to the study, an optimal diet includes more legumes (beans, peas and lentils), whole grains (oats, barley and brown rice) and nuts, and less red and processed meat.

