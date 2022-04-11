'See You in Heaven': 9-year-old Girl Writes to Mother Killed in Russia-Ukraine War

A 9-year-old girl, who lost her mother in the Russia-Ukraine war, has written to her saying, “See you in heaven."

Anton Gerashchenko, whose Twitter bio says that he is an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and also the founder of the Institute of the Future, recently posted a picture of a handwritten letter. The caption says, “Here’s the letter from a 9-year-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka."

The letter says, “Mom! You’re the best mom in the whole world. I’ll never forget you. I wish you’ll get to Heaven and be happy there. I’ll do my best to be a good person and get into Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx."

The girl’s letter has gone viral on social media, and people are posting their emotional comments. This post was shared by Anton Gerashchenko on March 8. One of the users commented, “Well, that just made a 55-yr-old man choke on his food and made his eyes well up. I sincerely hope she gets to enjoy her life as best she can." Another Twitter user said, “Hopefully not too soon. I hope you live to see a brighter day."

“I can’t imagine the pain they are feeling," read another comment.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, recently visited Kyiv and met with Ukraine’s President. He promised to assist Ukraine in whatever way he can so that the country is never plagued again by Russian aggression. Ukraine is expected to join the European Union in June, according to reports.

Ukraine’s chief negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said that President Zelensky will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin until Russia is defeated in the war on the eastern side.

