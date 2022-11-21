Self-Proclaimed Time Traveller's Claims About Elon Musk Will Leave You Stunned

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has caused quite a stir on social media after his much-talked-about takeover of Twitter came to fruition. After a lot of controversial developments since he first expressed his interest in taking over Twitter earlier this year, Musk finally acquired the micro-blogging platform on October 27.

After becoming the CEO of Twitter, the 51-year-old lifted the suspension of former US president Donald Trump. However, do you know a TikTok user, who claims to be a time traveller, had predicted Musk’s move even before he acquired the social media platform?

The TikTok user, named ‘Time Traveller 3000’ claimed that his prediction that Elon Musk would buy Twitter, months before it happened, proves that he is from the future. “To prove that I am a time traveller I will tell you what happens to Elon Musk," said the user in a video shared with their 12,000 followers.

The user further added, “As I predicted months ago, Elon would buy Twitter and then unban Donald Trump. This will upset many people so Elon will step down as CEO of Tesla and then become CEO of Twitter."

Soon after his video surfaced on the internet, social media users were quick to bombard the TikToker with questions. One user asked, “If you came back from the year 3000 how would you know something so insignificant that happened 1000 years ago?" Another remarked, “By the time anything may or may not happen, you would be long forgotten."

Elon Musk conducted a global mass cull of Twitter employees just days after his takeover. An estimated 3,700 employees worldwide, or half of Twitter’s workforce, are said to have lost their jobs, with the majority receiving the notification via email. Furious union leaders have now urged the government to demonstrate to Musk, the world’s richest man, that “no one is above the law." Prospect, a tech workers’ union, compared it to P&O’s mass layoffs earlier this year. “Twitter is treating its people appallingly," said general secretary Mike Clancy. He referred to the company as “a digital P&O" and stated that “Big Tech barons" must still follow labour laws.

