'Selfie Craze Deadly': IAS Officer Shares Video of Men's Close Call With Wild Elephants

IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared a concerning video showing some people attempting to get their photos clicked with a herd of wild elephants. In the clip, the herd can be seen crossing a road, while a man poses in the foreground while his companion takes a selfie of themselves. The men scuttle away when the elephants suddenly pick up pace, appearing to almost charge towards them before continuing on their way to the other side of the road.

“Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson," Sahu tweeted. It certainly does not bode well for the safety of either the elephants or the people involved.

Advertisement

Recently, another such concerning video had surfaced. Uploaded on Twitter by IFS official Susanta Nanda, the video shows a rhinoceros running berserk in a town full of people. “When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat… Don’t confuse with Rhino straying in to a town," read the caption of the video.

In the clip, the rhinoceros can be seen racing down a street. There have been no reports of anyone being injured.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here