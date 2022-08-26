Senior Citizens Enjoying on Swings in a Park Proves There's a Kid in All of Us

“In the end, it is not the years in your life that count. It is the life in your years." These words, uttered by Abraham Lincoln, hold immense truth. Life should never be counted by years as it is a blessing to stay young from within. As we get older, we tend to become more static due to our physical limitations. But that should never be the reason for us to not have fun.

A video that recently surfaced on Instagram shows exactly that. In the clip, a few elderly women are seen enjoying themselves to the fullest on a pair of swings. In front of this jolly swing is an elderly man riding a spring duck. Amid the green meadow, the three elders are proving that age is actually just a number and not a state.

Accompanying the video was a caption that said a similar thing. “Age is just a number. I love you so much," read the caption. Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost 60,000 views and has garnered close to 5,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with heart emojis and appreciation.

This is not the first time that an elder person has inspired the young to never let their enthusiasm and vigour rest. Recently, a table tennis player hailing from Mumbai gave the young players a tough time. The man, who is identified as Yogendra, used to participate in table tennis tournaments in the 60s. Now, even decades later, his skills have not subsided.

Another old-aged person who raised eyebrows recently was a talented dancer who performed to Hrithik Roshan’s song Dil Na Diya and instantly struck a chord with the netizens.

His hook steps were something that extremely impressed netizens.

